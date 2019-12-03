Sex assault charges against a former Filipino mega-church follower dropped

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A judge has thrown out criminal sex assault charges against a woman who claimed she was a victim of sexual assault by the leader of a Filipino mega-church.
Kristina Angeles was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage church member five years ago.
She claimed the accusation was part of a campaign to punish and discredit her after she said she fled from abuse by the church led by powerful pastor Apollo Quiboloy.
Angeles became a key witness in a case where she claimed she saw church members smuggling money back to the Philippines.
A judge this week threw out the charges against Angeles and gave prosecutors six more months to try and charge her again.
Meanwhile, the federal government is continuing their prosecution of the local church manager for attempting to smuggle cash out of Hawaii on the pastor’s private jet.
