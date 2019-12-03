Oahu school confirms case of measles in young student

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu school confirmed Monday that a young student has contracted the measles.
School officials from Daniel K. Inouye Elementary in Schofield Barracks sent a letter home to parents, saying that the family of the Pre-K student has the highly-infectious disease.
That student is currently not in school and plans to return once cleared by a physician, the letter said.
The state Department of Health has not released any details on this case.
So far, there was one other confirmed case of measles reported in a Hawaii resident who got sick while traveling in another state.
Signs and symptoms of the measles include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.
Health officials stress that measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps and rubella — or MMR — vaccine.
The CDC said measles is more likely to spread in communities where groups of people are unvaccinated.
In Samoa, a measles outbreak has killed 55 people.
Samoa has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the world, with only 31% of infants receiving the measles vaccine in 2018, according to the World Health Organization.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.