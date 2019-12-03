New health center by Queen’s to offer medical care in Kahala

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Medical care by The Queen’s Health Systems is expanding to the Kahala area.
The new health center is expected to open in the summer of 2020.
The 10,000-square-foot building will be located on Hunakai Street. It will offers an array of services including primary care, urgent care, imaging and physical therapy.
Queen’s Island Urgent Care will also be part of the two-story center, restoring services in the community after the closing of Island Urgent Care last year.
“Our Queen’s ohana is very excited to be expanding our outpatient services to Kahala,” said Bernadette Merlino, vice president for QHS Ambulatory Services. “Queen’s has made a commitment to provide high quality and accessible care to all of the people of Hawaii where they live and work, and our team looks forward to servicing our East Honolulu communities in the very near future.”
The urgent care is slated to open next month.
Back in October, Queen’s Health Care System announced an agreement with Island Urgent Care. Queens will acquire four more walk-in clinics in Kapahulu, Pearl Kai, Kakaako and Hawaii Kai.
Queen’s is also working on plans to expand services in West Oahu next year.
