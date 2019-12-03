Man arrested for allegedly attempting to hit officer with stolen vehicle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to hit a police officer with a stolen vehicle on Monday morning, authorities said.
The incident happened around 9:15 a.m.
According to police records, Noah Kiyota Cobb was arrested around 9:20 a.m. on Kaiau Avenue in Kapolei.
He was booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
Cobb remains in custody.
Investigators said his passenger was also arrested for a lesser charge.
