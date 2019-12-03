2 malls to host visits with Santa for deaf keiki, children with special needs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two Oahu shopping malls want to ensure kids of all needs and abilities get their special magical moment with Santa.
That’s why Ala Moana Center and Pearlridge Center will be hosting special “sensory-friendly” visits with Santa this weekend.
Both sensory-friendly events are taking place on Dec. 8.
At Ala Moana Center, they’re partnering with Autism Speaks to host the magical visits from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They’re welcoming families of all needs to join them in the Mauka Wing fronting Target.
At Pearlridge, Santa can be visited from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Wai Makai Center Court.
For the sensory-friendly visits, the malls will limit sensory triggers and distractions by dimming the lights and muting mall music to create a welcoming setting for everyone, despite age and ability.
Visits with Santa are free, and photo packages are available for purchase.
To reserve your spot in line at Ala Moana Center, click here. Reservations for Pearlridge Center can be made by calling 203-2358.
Autism speaks is an organization dedicated to encouraging inclusion across the board by promoting solutions and support for those with autism. To learn more about the group, click here.
An annual tradition at Pearlridge Center is visits with Deaf Santa.
Now in its 28th year, Deaf Santa communicates with deaf children through American Sign Language. Upwards of 150 keiki participate in the cherished event.
This year, Deaf Santa will be meeting with kids on Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Pearlridge Office Center, first level next to Big City Diner (former Bank of Hawaii location) on Pali Momi Street.
Pearlridge center is also bringing special guests: Labrador retrievers from the State Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division’s K9 team.
There will also be unique live entertainment during the event.
