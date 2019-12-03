Lt. Gov. Green to send team to Samoa to help deal with deadly measles outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green is preparing a team of medical professionals to head to Samoa amid the deadly measles outbreak.
The death toll has reached 55, many of whom are children.
Green, who’s an emergency medical room doctor, said he’s working with the Queen’s Medical Center and various airlines to try to send a team as early as Tuesday.
“This will obviously save tens of thousands of people from getting the measles and it will save hundreds of fatalities from occurring,” Green said.
“It is a dangerous thing to see when an epidemic sweeps across the state or country. In this case, Samoa. But it's just one jump over part of the Pacific to us."
Green said the World Health Organization and the Samoan government want Hawaii’s team to focus on immunizing patients.
