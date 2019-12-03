A Kapolei family hopes thieves will return a special Hawaiian pendant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Kapolei family is struggling to find their peace of mind after someone burglarized their home.
The family is hoping that out of the items taken, whoever committed the crime will return a priceless pendant.
“Our house was completely flipped upside down. There were papers and what not everywhere,” Steisha Sheather said.
They say the cherished pendant belonged to their late grandmother who died of cancer. It had her name on it along with the name of Sheather’s little sister.
The pendant was stolen along with their truck and clothes from their home on Kekepania Place.
They believe the crime happened on Veteran’s Day when Sheather’s father stepped out to go to the grocery store.
“Within 10 minutes, they were in and out of there. What they took was kind of wild because it was all of our clothing, a pendant and a truck. Nothing else,” Sheather said.
She’s asked neighbors if they saw anything, but so far, police haven’t been able to make any arrests. Sheather believes the crooks may have fled in a gold car.
Her family says they just want the pendant back.
“Forget the why or the who. All we want is our belongings back, no grudges ... We’re not that type of family,” she said.
Anyone with information can call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
