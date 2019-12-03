Honolulu City Council expected to pass strict plastics ban

HONOLULU (AP) - The Honolulu City Council is expected to pass the strictest ban in the state on single-use plastic products.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that a final vote is expected to pass during the council’s scheduled meeting Wednesday.
Officials say the bill was approved by the council’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee two weeks ago by a 3-2 vote and a solid majority of the full council appears ready to pass the measure.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he is likely to sign the bill.
The committee version would prohibit food vendors from providing plastic forks, spoons, knives, straws, or other utensils and plastic foam plates, cups and other containers beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
The ban would include additional plastic food ware and apply to non-food-purveying businesses beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
