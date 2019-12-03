HNN Forecast: Cooler nights for the first week of December & snow for Big Island summits

It is a trade wind Tuesday with passing showers and clouds over mauka neighborhoods and then more sunshine over leeward neighborhoods. The trades are here due to a high pressure fan in the driver’s seat. It is located to our north-northwest and it will maintain moderate trade winds and a somewhat stable pattern of mainly windward showers through Thursday. High clouds will spread over the islands from the west Tuesday night and Wednesday, and cloud cover and rainfall chances will increase Thursday night and Friday as a disturbance aloft passes overhead. Models show more moisture over Maui and Hawaii Island. Hawaii Island Summits may see it’s first significant snow of the season. Earlier we had a dusting in past months. During the weekend, the trade winds will likely be disrupted as a front approaches. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Honolulu City Lights Block Party, the meet and greet with canoe-riding Santa, Hawaii Kai’s Holiday Lights Sail among many other festive events across the islands. And on Sunday the Honolulu Marathon. During the weekend the winds drop off and it will feel like the holidays with cooler temperatures and slower winds.