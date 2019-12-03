Forecast: Trade winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north and northwest of the state will maintain moderate trade winds and a somewhat stable pattern of mainly windward showers through Thursday. High clouds will spread over the islands from the west Tuesday night and Wednesday, and cloud cover and rainfall chances will increase Thursday night and Friday as a disturbance aloft passes overhead. Trade winds will likely be disrupted during the weekend as a front approaches.
Although gradually diminishing, wave energy from the NE is providing elevated surf to N and E facing shores of most islands, and a High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for E facing shores. While surf along N facing shores has diminished below HSA levels, surf along E facing shores (where criteria are lower) may remain above HSA levels through Tuesday. A long-lived long-period N swell builds Thursday/Friday, turns to the NE and gets reinforced over the weekend
