Forecast: Trade winds to hold into the weekend

Although gradually diminishing, wave energy from the NE is providing elevated surf to N and E facing shores of most islands, and a High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for E facing shores. While surf along N facing shores has diminished below HSA levels, surf along E facing shores (where criteria are lower) may remain above HSA levels through Tuesday. A long-lived long-period N swell builds Thursday/Friday, turns to the NE and gets reinforced over the weekend