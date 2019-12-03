Forecast: Trade winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north and northwest of the state will maintain moderate trade winds and a somewhat stable pattern of mainly windward showers through Thursday.
High clouds will spread over the islands from the west Tuesday night and Wednesday, and cloud cover and rainfall chances will increase Thursday night and Friday as a disturbance aloft passes overhead.
Trade winds will likely be disrupted during the weekend as a front approaches.
Although gradually diminishing, wave energy from the northeast is providing elevated surf to north- and east-facing shores of most islands, and a high surf advisory remains in effect for east-facing shores.
While surf along north-facing shores has diminished below high surf advisory levels, surf along east-facing shores (where criteria are lower) may remain above high surf advisory levels through Tuesday.
A long-lived long-period north swell builds Thursday/Friday, turns to the northeast and gets reinforced over the weekend.
