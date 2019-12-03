Father-daughter team leading L&L Hawaiian Barbeque to continued expansion

When Flores’ mom decided to step away from the business, Flores teamed up with friend Johnson Kam. Kam went on to run the original location for a decade until the early 1990′s when he teamed with Flores to form L&L Franchise Inc. After a successful expansion to more than 40 restaurants throughout the state, Flores and Kam set their sights on the U.S. mainland. To provide a better sense of what L&L offered to customers outside Hawaii, L&L Drive-Inn, Flores renamed the cuisine “Hawaiian Barbecue” to help patrons become familiar with the cuisine. Since then, L&L has served as the leader in popularizing Hawaii and Asian fusion flavors around the U.S. and internationally as “Hawaiian Barbecue” – a term that has become synonymous with the plate lunch of Hawaii. Guests have been known to travel for hours to enjoy L&L’s trademark “Original Hawaiian Barbecue.”