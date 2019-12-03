A Damien athlete is set to cross the Honolulu Marathon off his Bucket List

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Patrick Brock competes for Damien Memorial School.
The 17-year-old senior logs a lot of miles on the Monarchs’ track squad and as captain of the cross-country team.
"Running is my main sport. It's what I do for fun. It's what I do to clear my head," he said.
On Sunday, Patrick will test himself in his first Honolulu Marathon. It’s been on his bucket list of things to do before his 18th birthday.
"As much as I am dreading the marathon it's going to be a life-changing event that I will remember," he said.
The average age of the 30,000 race entrants is 43. He's one of only 121 males in his age group.
"Unless an act of God happens then I will finish," he said.
Up to now the farthest he’s run in a race is a half-marathon. Damien cross-country coach Brother Bernard Samp has helped train Patrick for the 26 miles it will take to cross the finish line.
"After mile 20 is where most people will start feeling the true effects of the marathon," he said.
Patrick has done his homework, studying the grueling stretches of the course.
"From where you get on the H1 all the way out to Hawaii Kai where you turn around and come back -- that stretch on the H1 is just going to be brutal because it will be starting to get hot and sunny," he said.
After Patrick graduates from Damien he's off to college to study aerospace engineering, another bucket list item.
Right now the marathon is all he thinks about.
"I'm trying to think about a pose I'm going to strike at the end," he said. "I'm not sure what to strike."
On Sunday he’ll have 26 miles to figure it out.
