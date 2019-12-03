Authorities seeking 2 teens accused in robbery case in Wahiawa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a pair of teenagers accused of robbing an 18-year-old man in Wahiawa on Monday.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, one of the teens pushed a sharp object into the victim's back and the second suspect took his vaping device.
Then, all of them caught the same bus to Pearl City, authorities said.
The victim said the teens got off before him and fled.
No injuries were reported.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.