Amid holiday rush, Giving Tuesday encourages giving back to community

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday urges people to give a different kind of gift: supporting the local community.
On Tuesday, the Hawaii Community Foundation is partnering with several banks and business leaders to promote Giving Tuesday in Hawaii.
It’s a global event that takes place the week after Thanksgiving, aiming to encourage people to donate to non-profit organizations during the holiday season.
It was created in 2012 as a way to encourage people to do good.
Last year, $400 million was donated globally on Giving Tuesday.
Those who want to participate and donate to a charity are urged to go to ChangeforHawaii.org.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.