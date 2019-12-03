Amid holiday rush, Giving Tuesday encourages giving back to community

On Giving Tuesday, people are encouraged to donate to local non-profit organizations. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | December 3, 2019 at 5:28 AM HST - Updated December 3 at 5:28 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday urges people to give a different kind of gift: supporting the local community.

On Tuesday, the Hawaii Community Foundation is partnering with several banks and business leaders to promote Giving Tuesday in Hawaii.

It’s a global event that takes place the week after Thanksgiving, aiming to encourage people to donate to non-profit organizations during the holiday season.

It was created in 2012 as a way to encourage people to do good.

Last year, $400 million was donated globally on Giving Tuesday.

Those who want to participate and donate to a charity are urged to go to ChangeforHawaii.org.

