Woman critically hurt, man missing after waves sweep them off rocks near Kaena Point

KAENA POINT, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was missing Sunday night after he and a woman were apparently swept off the rocks by large waves at a popular Leeward Oahu beach.
A spokeswoman for the city’s Emergency Services Department said at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to two swimmers in trouble at the Moi Hole at Keawaula Beach, also known as Yokohama Bay, near Kaena Point.
Lifeguards were able to rescue the 21-year-old woman and brought her to shore, where they performed CPR on her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Ocean Safety, HFD and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the man, who was said to be 19 years old. Ocean Safety and HFD ended their search due to ocean conditions and darkness and will resume at first light Monday. The Coast Guard will continue searching overnight.
Surf at the time was higher than normal and near advisory levels. Larger waves were reported on the North Shore, on the other side of Kaena Point, where a high surf advisory was in effect.
This story will be updated.
