Talk Story & Pupus

In this special edition of Talk Story and some pupus, host McKenna Maduli is joined on set by social media influencer and comedian Pashyn Santos. With some great grindz from Kalapawai Market, the pair revisited some of Talk Story’s best moments.
Dishes on set provided by Kalapawai Market: Lemongrass Shrimp Bahn Mi- Pickled daikon and carrot, cucumber, cilantro, sweet chili aïoli on baguette Chef’s Cheese & Salumi Board- Guiness Irish Aged Cheddar, d'Affinios, Capicola, Sopressata, Kalamata olives, pickled onion, Coconut Porter Mustard House-made accoutrements* Herb Goat Cheese & Roasted Grape Bruschetta- Arugula, pecans, honey drizzle & black pepper Tapenade Quartet- House made hummus, eggplant confit, marinated island tomatoes, beet tapenade, Marinated olives, toasted pita Spicy Ahi Poke- Sriracha mayo, tobiko, avocado & onions, served w/ sweet potato chips & wasabi aïoli* Browned Butter Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
About Kalapawai:
Kalapawai is an iconic brand and a family business built from a historic site and paying homage to our plantation-era, corner-store heritage. Serving a range of café favorites from coffee and sandwiches to sirloin and wine, each of its three locations offers a distinct experience shaped by and for our island neighbors. Kalapawai markets are located in Kailua Beach, Kailua Town, Kapolei.
For more info: https://kalapawaimarket.com/
