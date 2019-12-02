Suspect on Hawaii Island wanted after officer-involved shooting arrested

Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez was arrested Sunday morning. (Source: Police/HNN)
By HNN Staff | December 1, 2019 at 2:56 PM HST - Updated December 1 at 2:56 PM

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The woman accused of driving a car towards police officers at the Puainako KTA Supermart is in custody.

Authorities arrested Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez at a home in Volcano just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the 24-year-old allegedly drove towards officers last Wednesday, which prompted them to open fire in return.

She fled the scene and has been on the run since.

Jaggar Torres, 21, and Keani Grace, 29, were also taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

All three remain in custody, pending investigation.

