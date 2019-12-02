Search underway for man who was swept out to sea off Kaena Point

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who was swept away near Kaena Point on Sunday evening.
It happened around 5 p.m.
According to officials, the 19-year-old man was with a 21-year-old woman when they were washed off the rocks in an area known as Moi Hole.
Lifeguards were able to bring the woman to shore and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
She was hospitalized in critical condition, according to Emergency Medical Services.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.