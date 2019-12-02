Kahekili Highway closed due to pedestrian fatality

KANEOHE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have closed the Kaneohe-bound lanes of Kahekili Highway after a pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday evening.
The crash happened at about 8 p.m. Sunday in the Ahuimanu area.
The highway was closed between Ahaolelo and Ahuimanu roads during the investigation. Traffic was being rerouted onto Ahaolelo Road.
Honolulu police confirmed a fatality, but no other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
