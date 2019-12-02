Hawaiian Airlines offering travel waivers as East Coast grapples with wintry weather

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As parts of the U.S. mainland grapple with wintry weather, Hawaiian Airlines is offering travel waivers for East Coast flights.
According to the airline’s website, the travel waiver will apply to passengers who were planning to travel on Sunday or Monday between Honolulu and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport or Boston Logan International Airport.
All flights, however, must be rebooked and ticketed by Dec. 9.
Other rules apply.
The storm that already snarled Thanksgiving travel across much of the mainland threatened to dump a foot and a half of snow on parts of the East, leading to school closures and canceling or delaying hundreds of flights, the Associated Press reported.
According to the flight tracker FlightAware.com, more than 1,000 flights have been canceled in and out of the U.S., and more than 8,000 flights have been delayed between Sunday and Monday.
