To mark World AIDS Day, Hawaii voices perform songs from Broadway hit ‘Rent’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The music of “Rent” resonated through Saint Louis School on Sunday in recognition of World AIDS Day.
The Broadway musical’s plot is shadowed by the first wave of the AIDS crisis.
According to the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center, there’s an estimated 3,000 people in Hawaii living with HIV and AIDS.
“We’re in a new age of HIV and what I mean by that is, we have medications that can keep people undetectable and we have medications that can prevent HIV and really trying to bring awareness about that and also through love, fight the stigma that still surrounds HIV and the Gay and Lesbian Community,” said Heather Lusk, the executive director of the Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center.
Organizers are trying to get “Hawaii to Zero,” which is an effort to stop the spread of HIV and discrimination.
Among the day’s performers was Hawaii’s own Zare Anguy. He is scheduled to perform during the Broadway show’s tour stop in Honolulu this month.
