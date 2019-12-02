Forecast: Still breezy, a bit showery to start the new work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will still be rather breezy Monday. A wind advisory remains in effect for the island of Lanai until 6 a.m. Monday but has been canceled for all other islands. Rain has decreased as an old frontal boundary has passed to the south of the state, but there’s slight instability nearby that will enhance incoming showers for windward and mauka areas through Monday night. Drier trade wind weather is then expected through Thursday. There is a chance for increased showers again near the end of the week.