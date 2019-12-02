Forecast: Drier trade wind conditions hold this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trade winds will be trending lighter through Tuesday as the surface high pressure centered far north of the islands weakens.
Mainly moderate trades will then continue through the rest of the new work week.
Clouds and showers embedded in the trade wind flow will be favoring the windward and mountain areas during this stretch.
The large north- and northeast swells, combined with the locally generated wind waves, are expected to continue to produce elevated and rough surf along most north- and east-facing shores of the island chain through Monday. Therefore, a high surf advisory remains in effect through Monday afternoon for north- and east-facing shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island.
The surf is expected to drop below the high surf advisory criteria along all shorelines by Monday night or Tuesday.
