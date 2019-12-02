Eastern Pacific hurricane season wraps up with 17 named storms in 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Eastern Pacific basin saw a “near average” hurricane season in 2019, with 17 named storms, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.
The Eastern Pacific hurricane season begins May 15 and ends Nov. 30.
Of the named storms, seven became hurricanes and four were major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or higher. This compares to the long-term averages of 15 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes, forecasters said.
This year’s named storms included:
- Hurricane Alvin – June 25-29, max winds 75 mph
- Major Hurricane Barbara – June 30 – July 5, max winds 155 mph
- Tropical Storm Cosme – July 6 – 7, max winds 50 mph
- Tropical Depression Four-E – July 12 – 13, max winds 35 mph
- Tropical Storm Dalila – July 22-25, max winds 45 mph
- Major Hurricane Erick – July 27 – Aug. 4, max winds 130 mph
- Hurricane Flossie – July 28 – Aug. 5, max winds 80 mph
- Tropical Storm Gil – Aug. 3 – 4, max winds 40 mph
- Tropical Storm Henriette – Aug. 12 – 13, max winds 45 mph
- Tropical Storm Ivo – Aug. 21 – 25, max winds 70 mph
- Major Hurricane Juliette – Sept. 1 – 7, max winds 125 mph
- Tropical Storm Akoni – Sept. 4 – 6, max winds 45 mph
- Major Hurricane Kiko – Sept. 12 – 24, max winds 130 mph
- Hurricane Lorena – Sept. 17 – 22, max winds 85 mph
- Tropical Storm Mario – Sept. 17 – 23, max winds 65 mph
- Tropical Storm Narda – Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, max winds 50 mph
- Tropical Storm Octave – Oct. 18 – 19, max winds 45 mph
- Tropical Storm Priscilla – Oct. 20 – 21, max winds 40 mph
- Tropical Storm Raymond – Nov. 15 – 17, max winds 55 mph
- Tropical Depression Twenty-One-E – Nov. 16 – 18, max winds 35 mph
Some of those storms came close to Hawaii — including Erick and Flossie — bringing heavy rains and high surf.
Meanwhile, the 2019 hurricane season in the Central Pacific region saw five tropical cyclones, which is near the season average.
