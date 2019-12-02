Carissa Moore becomes first American woman to qualify for Tokyo Olympics in surfing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Punahou graduate Carissa Moore continues to add to her Hall of Fame Surfing legacy.
Earlier today, the three-time world champion from Honolulu became the first U.S. women’s surfer to qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, where the sport will be make it’s Olympic Games debut for the first time.
Moore qualified after Sunday’s run at the season-ending Maui Pro event on the Valley Isle.
Only the top eight women—with a maximum of two per country—in this year’s World Surf League Women’s Championship Tour standings earn Olympic berths.
Moore qualified by reaching the Round of 16 and by virtue of Lakey Peterson falling out of the event in her Round of 16 heat.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.