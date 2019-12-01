Back to work with slightly slower winds, lower surf

Trade winds will still be rather breezy Monday. A wind advisory remains in effect for the island of Lanai until 6 a.m. Monday but has been canceled for all other islands. Rain has decreased as an old frontal boundary has passed to the south of the state, but there’s slight instability nearby that will enhance incoming showers for windward and mauka areas through Monday night. Drier trade wind weather is then expected through Thursday. There is a chance for increased showers again near the end of the week.
Surf will remain high overnight before declining Monday. Surf has dropped below warning levels for the north shores of Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, but a high surf advisory will remain in effect for the north and east shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island through Monday afternoon. East shores will stil have rough surf generated by the strong trade winds, but the waves will lower as the winds ease up. A small craft advisory also remains posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to strong winds and high seas.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.