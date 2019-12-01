Warriors downs Army 52-31 on Senior Night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warrior football team capped its regular-season schedule on a high note with a 52-31 rout over Army on Senior Night at Aloha Stadium.
The Warriors improved to 9-4 on the season with its fourth straight victory, and the longest such streak since the 2010 season.
In a match-up of air versus ground offenses, UH got the best of the Black Knights (5-7) who remain win-less in three all-time trips to Honolulu.
The teams exchanged touchdowns early on, however the Rainbow Warriors took the lead for good with 21 unanswered points bridging the second and third quarters.
The Warriors have now won 15 of its last 16 regular-season non-conference home games and are 10-1 in those games under head coach Nick Rolovich.
Following the game 23 seniors, were honored in the traditional ‘Senior Walk’ ceremony in front of their friends and families.
This year’s class has left a lasting legacy with lifting the football program to heights never before seen since joining the Mountain West Conference.
“I’m just happy for them,” said Rolovich following the game. “A bunch of them have been here for five years, and to send them off with their ninth win on senior night, knowing they got a championship next week and a bowl after that, I think it’s really what they wanted.”
But what would senior night be without a little adversity?
The teams traded blows early in the first quarter, before the Black Knights took a 17-10 lead in the second quarter.
After the Black Knights scored on the their first three drives, the UH defense settled in.
Warriors senior linebacker Solomon Matautia intercepted a pass deep in Army territory and UH capitalized on the short field, cashing in on a touchdown as UH took a 24-17 lead into the locker room and never trailed again.
Quarterback Cole McDonald came off the bench to throw for 250 yards and three touchdowns an kept the hot Warrior offense humming throughout the second half.
In all the Warriors tallied 492 yards of total offense, McDonald reflected on the legacy the 23 seniors we’re leaving behind following the game.
“They leave behind a tradition of what Hawaii football is all about,” said McDonald. “For new recruits coming in, it’s the expectations of what it means to be a Hawaii football player, these seniors have given it all back, so it’s nice to send them off on a good note.”
UH wide receiver Jared Smart tallied eight catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, while senior Cedric Byrd eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season after posting eight catches for 122 yards and a score.
The Warrior defense also got in on the scoring act as senior defensive back Rojesterman Farris II set a school-record with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown, for the game’s final score.
The Warriors will now ready themselves for the program’s first ever Mountain West Championship Game next Saturday.
UH will travel to Boise State for a showdown with the nationally-ranked Broncos on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2:00 p.m. MT/11:00 a.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.