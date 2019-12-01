Want to go to Merrie Monarch 2020? It’s almost time to request tickets

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Merrie Monarch is five months away, but if you want to go, the time is now to start planning.
Next year’s competition will be held at the Edith Kanakaole Stadium in Hilo on April 16-18.
The Merrie Monarch ticket request window opens on Dec. 2. All requests for tickets must be submitted via mail. Click here to access the ticket request form.
As usual, tickets sell out quickly. Requests must be postmarked Dec. 2 or later. Anything marked earlier than Dec. 2 will not be accepted and returned to the sender.
The 57th annual competition will bring some of the best hula halau from across the state and possibly overseas to compete on hula’s biggest stage.
Each person is limited to two tickets per request. The ticket request form has purchasing options depending on which nights of competition you’d like to attend: Miss Aloha Hula, Kahiko or 'Auana night.
Payment must be included with the request. Ticket prices vary from $7 to $47.
If you’re not able to snag tickets to the competition, a trip to Hilo during Merrie Monarch week may still be worth it. The entire town comes to life with free events, markets and Hawaiian arts and craft fairs.
For more information on Merrie Monarch, click here.
