Man, teen attacked at a playground overnight in Pearl City
Police spoke with witnesses to the stabbing Saturday night. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | December 1, 2019 at 11:42 AM HST - Updated December 1 at 12:08 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An area near a children’s playground turned into a crime scene after a stabbing in Pearl City.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, police and EMS were called out to Pacheco Neighborhood Park Playground, located next to Pearl City Elementary School along Waimano Home Road.

According to police, an 18-year-old male along with a 17-year-old teen boy were approached by a group of men.

One of the victims was allegedly stabbed with a knife and another was assaulted before the suspects took off with their belongings, police said.

EMS records show the 18-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious condition while the teen was listed as stable,.

HPD has launched an attempted murder 2 investigation. As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

