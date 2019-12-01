Man, teen attacked at a playground overnight in Pearl City

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -An area near a children’s playground turned into a crime scene after a stabbing in Pearl City.
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, police and EMS were called out to Pacheco Neighborhood Park Playground, located next to Pearl City Elementary School along Waimano Home Road.
According to police, an 18-year-old male along with a 17-year-old teen boy were approached by a group of men.
One of the victims was allegedly stabbed with a knife and another was assaulted before the suspects took off with their belongings, police said.
EMS records show the 18-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious condition while the teen was listed as stable,.
HPD has launched an attempted murder 2 investigation. As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
