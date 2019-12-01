Man charged in Makaha shooting may be tied to another violent incident

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man charged in connection to a shooting last week was also wanted for another violent fight earlier this month.
Investigators believe Brenon Nash along with three others were involved in a Nov. 9 fight on Hanalei Street in Makaha.
Police said shots were fired. Nash and two others were arrested, but a fourth suspect is still on the run.
Nash is also facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly firing shots at Makaha Community Park on Nov. 20.
In that incident, 39-year-old Micaiah McCullah died after being struck by gunfire. It’s still unclear exactly who fired the fatal shot.
Police have not been able to connect Nash or the other suspect, Sheysten Joseph, to McCullah’s death.
