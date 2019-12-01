Forecast: Windy, with more showers on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty trade winds will continue to blow over the islands Sunday, with some gusts near 40 miles per hour still possible in some areas. A cloud band will bring cooler and wet weather overnight into Sunday, especially for windward and mountain areas. The trade winds will ease up a bit, but it should remain on the breezy side with frequent windward and mauka showers for the next several days.
An upper trough is parked to the west, bringing a flow of mid- and upper-level clouds over the islands from the southwest that will likely last through Monday. We’re not expecting rain from these clouds, but it will filter the sunshine a bit and keep the daytime temperatures down.
Longer term, the forecast is looking at another upper trough to drop in over the islands near the end of the week, which would increase rainfall coverage and intensity.
At the beach, high surf advisories have been issued for north and east facing shores. The large north swell is expected to peak Sunday or Sunday night just below warning levels, while strong trades will bring rising surf for east shores. Eastern shores with a northern exposure could also see higher surf as well. A small craft advisory remains posted over all Hawaiian coastal waters due to the high seas and strong winds.
