Forecast: Windy, with more showers on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty trade winds will continue to blow over the islands Sunday, with some gusts near 40 miles per hour still possible in some areas. A cloud band will bring cooler and wet weather overnight into Sunday, especially for windward and mountain areas. The trade winds will ease up a bit, but it should remain on the breezy side with frequent windward and mauka showers for the next several days.