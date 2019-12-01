Ewa Beach residents worry for community safety after BB gun shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) An Ewa Beach neighborhood is on edge after a drive-by attack Friday afternoon — that was all caught on a security camera.
The security camera captured the brazen act by drivers in a white van, firing an automatic BB gun into one of the homes, shattering an upstairs window and damaging another.
No one was injured in the attack, which occurred around 5 o’clock.
A former lawmaker in the district is speaking up, condemning the attack.
“That’s a horrific situation for any homeowner, for any family. Your home is where you should be safe, where you don’t fear criminals or criminal activity,” former state lawmaker Will Espero said.
Police are investigating and so far are treating it like a vandalism case. But Espero believes there's more to the story.
“The fact that somebody seems to have targeted a home makes it worse because it’s not a random act of violence,” Espero added.
The neighborhood sees its share of property crimes but violent attacks like this are relatively rare.
According to the HPD’s crime mapping data, there were 71 burglaries, thefts and car thefts in the same neighborhood during the past five months.
By contrast, there were less than ten assaults and other violent crimes during the same period.
“We have had our incidents with kids and crime but certainly a drive-by shooting is rare.”
