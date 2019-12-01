Change of plea for man accused in a deadly Big Island crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The man accused in the crash that killed a Hawaii County fire captain has changed his plea in court.
Christopher Helmlinger pleaded no contest to manslaughter last week. He was accused of killing veteran firefighter David Mahon back in May while driving on Mamalahoa Highway.
Helmlinger initially pleaded no contest.
Police said the 21-year-old was overtaking several vehicles in a no passing zone when he collided with Mahon who was riding his motorcycle to work.
It was Hawaii Island’s 8th traffic fatality of the year.
Helmlinger will be sentenced in January.
