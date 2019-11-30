Wind advisory issued for parts of Maui County, Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wind advisory has been issued for portions of Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and the Big Island as trade winds pick up for the weekend.
The National Weather Service said the advisory will be in effect Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The advisory covers central Maui, along with the entire islands of Kahoolawe and Lanai. On the Big Island, the advisory covers leeward Kohala, including Kawaihae and Waikoloa, and the area around South Point.
The wind advisory means that winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with localized gusts to 50 miles per hour are expected.
Winds that strong could knock down tree branches and cause localized power outages.Motorists are also urged to drive with caution.
