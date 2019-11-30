Suspect who robbed Maili 7-Eleven remains at-large

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are on the hunt for a man who robbed the 7-Eleven in Maili Friday.
Police say the man walked into the shop around 2 a.m. Friday wearing a full face motorcycle helmet.
Sources say he threatened to shoot the cashier before taking off with cash.
The suspect fled in a white BMW. No license plate information was provided.
Sources added the man had a silver back back and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.
He was described as fair-skinned, in his 30s and under 6-feet tall. At last check, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300.
