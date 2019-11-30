‘Lunas are No Ka ‘Oi in Division II with 21-10 win over Kapa’a

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s Lahainaluna high school captured their 4th state crown with a 21-10 win over Kapa’a on Friday night at Aloha Stadium.
The 'Lunas, stayed with the same recipe for success that they have relied on all season, get the ball to number 33.
Four year varsity player and team captain Joshua Tihada led the 'Lunas to victory and did it in style.
The senior carried the ball 34 times for 310 rushing yards and a trio of touchdowns. en-route to capping one of the most impressive prep rushing careers in Hawaii state history.
Following the game Lahainaluna head coach Dean Rikard reflected on what it means to bring the Koa Trophy back to the Valley Isle for the fourth consecutive season.
“We got three neighbor island teams representing in this tournament,” said Rikard. “I think it just says how competitive leagues are, and for us to represent Maui -- and come away with a win, means a lot.”
An emotional Joshua Tihada addressed the media following the game and said this fourth state crown, is for the community. home.
“I think it means everything for Lahaina and the community of Lahaina,” said Tihada. “We have such a loving community and we have so much genuine good people and this definitely means a lot to them because they definitely had an effect on us.”
The Kapa’a offense mustered just 212 yards total for the game and Warriors star running Kahanu Davis mustered just 73 yards on 21 carries.
The 'Lunas finish the 2019 season 11-1, while Kapa’a finishes 8-2.
