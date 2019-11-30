HNN Forecast: Cooler nights for the first week of December

Let’s talk surf! The large north and northeast swells combined with the locally generated wind waves are expected to continue to produce elevated and rough surf along most north and east facing shores of the island chain through Monday. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect through Monday afternoon for north and east facing shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island. The surf is expected to drop below the HSA criteria along all shorelines by Monday night or Tuesday.