HNN Forecast: Cooler nights for the first week of December

The first days of December calls for steady trade winds with less showers into Monday compared to Sunday. It is also feeling cooler at night! The trade winds will become stronger later this week.
The trade winds will be trending lighter through Tuesday then back up later this week. Our high pressure fan northwest of the state will maintain moderate trade winds and a somewhat stable pattern of mainly windward showers Tuesday through Thursday. Cloud cover and possibly rainfall chances will increase Thursday night and Friday as a disturbance aloft passes overhead. Trade winds will likely be disrupted during the weekend as a front approaches.
Let’s talk surf! The large north and northeast swells combined with the locally generated wind waves are expected to continue to produce elevated and rough surf along most north and east facing shores of the island chain through Monday. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect through Monday afternoon for north and east facing shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island. The surf is expected to drop below the HSA criteria along all shorelines by Monday night or Tuesday.
So for the next couple of days....
Mainly moderate trades will then continue through the rest of the new work week. Clouds and showers embedded in the trade wind flow will be favoring the windward and mountain areas during this stretch.
Have a wonderful holiday season filled with aloha. It’s never too early in December to say... “Merry Christmas!”
