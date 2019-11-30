Forecast: Locally windy weather moves in for the weekend

A windy weekend is in store as strong high pressure bolsters the trade wind speeds over the islands. The winds will be strong enough today for a wind advisory for Central Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and the areas of leeward Kohala and South Point on the Big Island. Most areas could get winds in the 15 to 30 mph range.
More clouds will be moving in as an old cold front moves through the island chain from the north Saturday night into Sunday. The frontal band is rather narrow and will move quickly, so we’re not looking at heavy rainfall amounts. Drier weather should move in by Sunday midday for Kauai and Oahu and a little later for Maui County and the Big Island.
Winds should taper off a bit on Sunday, but winds will continue to be rather breezy for a few more days. Most showers starting Sunday night will be of the usual windward and mauka variety, with a slight increase in those showers Monday night into Tuesday. A trough far to the west will keep high clouds streaming over the islands.
At the beach, a large north swell is forecast to arrive Saturday night and peak Sunday at advisory levels, or possible even low warning heights. Surf will increase on east shores due to the strong trade winds. A small craft advisory is also posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters, with a gale warning for waters beyond 40 nautical miles.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.