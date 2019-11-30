Firefighters responding to a 2-alarm fire in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu firefighters have been dispatched to a 2-alarm fire on Oahu’s Windward Side.
Multiple crews are at a housing complex on Hui Akepa Place. HFD says as of 12:30, six units were on scene with three more en route.
Firefighters were dispatched just after noon to the two-story townhouse.
Details are developing as firefighters are continuing their fire fight. Early reports indicate the fire was brought under control just before 12:40 p.m.
So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.
This story will be updated.
