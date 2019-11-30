Crusaders rout Red Raiders 41-6 to capture Open Division Crown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Brotherhood continues to grow stronger then ever.
The Crusaders winning streak is now at 38-games and counting, as St. Louis (12-0) capped a perfect season with a 45-6 victory over the Kahuku Red Raiders (9-4) in the Open Division state football championship.
St. Louis never trailed in the game and secured a 45-6 victory.
Crusaders quarterback Jayden De Laura led the way tossing for 280 yards and one touchdown, an senior wide receiver Roman Wilson proved to be a problem the Kahuku defense couldn’t solve all evening.
The Michigan Wolverine commit hauled in eight passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.
The legendary Cal Lee addressed the media following the game, and spoke about how this group differed then state title winners in the past.
“This is what they worked for and I’m so happy for them,” said Lee. “I feel really blessed to have a group like this to work with because they really are a special group.”
Following the victory, this year’s senior class has now won a Open Division state title every year since playing varsity football for St. Louis school.
Senior linebacker Nick Herbig said he was grateful that he and his senior class will be apart of a legacy that will go down in Crusaders history forever.
“It’s such a great feeling and I’m blessed that we can be known as that class,” said Herbig. “It’s great to carry on this legacy for coach Cal and all the brothers that came before.”
