Crash in Hauula leaves a 54-year-old woman critically injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A woman is in critical condition after a crash in the Hauula area Saturday morning.
Police say it happened just after 5:45 a.m. on Kamehameha Highway.
A 54-year-old woman was heading north at a high rate of speed when she lost control around a bend in the road. The woman then hit a telephone pole, police said.
She was hospitalized in critical condition.
Speed was an apparent factor, but police aren’t yet sure if drugs or alcohol contributed.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.