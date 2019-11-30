Closing of Kramer’s big-and-tall clothing store in Kakaako signals end of an era

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu clothing institution is preparing to close the doors of its last remaining store for the final time.
Big & Tall by Kramer’s, the lone remaining men’s wear store in a chain that was championed by fashion pioneer Samuel Kramer, will close Monday. The retailer’s parent company, The Kramer Corporation, filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month.
Kramer started his business in Honolulu in 1939 and oversaw six different stores at one point in the company’s history.
The Big & Tall store in Kakaako, which moved from Ala Moana in 1997, was the last of those stores that was still in operation. The store is located at the corner of Ward Ave. and Auahi St.
Shoppers said they were saddened by the store’s sudden closure.
“They always had the stuff here, and they were just wonderful people,” said Jay Friedheim, who has been shopping at Kramer’s for 33 years. “I’m sad to see them go.”
An on-site clearance sale was scheduled to continue through Saturday, and an most of the retailer’s store fixtures were to be auctioned off.
