Sunrise Open House: Homes on Molokai
By HNN Staff | November 29, 2019 at 10:43 AM HST - Updated November 29 at 10:43 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re back on the Friendly Isle of Molokai.

Let’s start with this rare two-bedroom unit at Wavecrest Resorts.

It’s completely renovated, fully furnished and move-in ready.

This third-floor unit overlooks Molokai’s east end.

The immaculate condo features crown moldings, customized curved hallway walls and high-end appliances.

On the market for $259,000.

Moving to this charming plantation style home in the desirable Heights area.

Enjoy both ocean and mountain views from this three-bedroom, two-bath property with a beautiful, well-kept large yard and 500-square-foot, detached two-car garage.

The current owner replaced the roof and purchased a new photo-voltaic system to enhance the value of the property and reduce electricity expenses.

Yours for $348,000.

And if you’re looking for an impeccable single-family residence close to the beach and without a homeowner’s association fee, this is it!

Enjoy the beauty of the lush east end while still being close to town.

It’s a chef’s delight in the kitchen: Corian countertops, mosaic backsplash, wood cabinetry and stainless appliances.

Relax in the large, tropically-landscaped yard, entertain on the deck with the mountains as your backdrop or grab your kayak and hit the water.

Listed at $525,000.

If you’re looking for your dream home, head out to an open house today!

