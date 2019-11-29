Sunrise Open House: Homes on Molokai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re back on the Friendly Isle of Molokai.
Let’s start with this rare two-bedroom unit at Wavecrest Resorts.
It’s completely renovated, fully furnished and move-in ready.
This third-floor unit overlooks Molokai’s east end.
The immaculate condo features crown moldings, customized curved hallway walls and high-end appliances.
On the market for $259,000.
Moving to this charming plantation style home in the desirable Heights area.
Enjoy both ocean and mountain views from this three-bedroom, two-bath property with a beautiful, well-kept large yard and 500-square-foot, detached two-car garage.
The current owner replaced the roof and purchased a new photo-voltaic system to enhance the value of the property and reduce electricity expenses.
Yours for $348,000.
And if you’re looking for an impeccable single-family residence close to the beach and without a homeowner’s association fee, this is it!
Enjoy the beauty of the lush east end while still being close to town.
It’s a chef’s delight in the kitchen: Corian countertops, mosaic backsplash, wood cabinetry and stainless appliances.
Relax in the large, tropically-landscaped yard, entertain on the deck with the mountains as your backdrop or grab your kayak and hit the water.
Listed at $525,000.
If you’re looking for your dream home, head out to an open house today!
