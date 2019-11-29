1 man killed, 2 women seriously injured in crash on Likelike Highway in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 74-year-old man was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a Thanksgiving night crash on Likelike Highway in Kalihi.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection with Kamehameha IV Road.
Paramedics said the 74-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after the two-car crash.
A 90-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Details on what caused the crash remain under investigation.
This story will be updated.
