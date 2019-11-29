HNN Forecast: Stronger trade winds takes us into Thanksgiving weekend

High pressure will build north of the state during the next couple days, increasing the trade winds to breezy and locally windy levels over the weekend. There may be a wind advisory added into the mix. A fairly dry trade wind pattern will prevail through most of Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and the stray leeward spillover. Then as the trade winds pick up Saturday night, there will be a notable increase in shower coverage expected late Saturday night through Sunday, with rather wet conditions in windward areas and passing showers in leeward neighborhoods. There is an old front to our north that will provide moisture within our steady trade wind flow. The trades will ease slightly but remain moderate to locally breezy next week, with a more typical trade wind shower pattern featuring windward showers and the occasional shower reaching leeward areas.