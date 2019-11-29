HNN Forecast: Stronger trade winds takes us into Thanksgiving weekend

Happy Thanksgiving weekend! There is a lot of be thankful for as the holiday comes our way. Here at HNN we are SOOOOO grateful for YOU! Also wishing you a Happy Aloha Friday! Black Friday!
Weather that we can be thankful for continues into Friday and Saturday!
High pressure will build north of the state during the next couple days, increasing the trade winds to breezy and locally windy levels over the weekend. There may be a wind advisory added into the mix. A fairly dry trade wind pattern will prevail through most of Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and the stray leeward spillover. Then as the trade winds pick up Saturday night, there will be a notable increase in shower coverage expected late Saturday night through Sunday, with rather wet conditions in windward areas and passing showers in leeward neighborhoods. There is an old front to our north that will provide moisture within our steady trade wind flow. The trades will ease slightly but remain moderate to locally breezy next week, with a more typical trade wind shower pattern featuring windward showers and the occasional shower reaching leeward areas.
A storm passing far north near the Gulf of Alaska will be sending out an elevated north swell towards the islands. Mixed in with the north, is an elevated shorter period northeast swell. The north swell will be spreading down the islands between Saturday and Sunday, peak late Sunday into early Monday, then lower late Monday through Tuesday. The shorter period northeast pulse peaks earlier, on Sunday morning. Then, between Monday and Tuesday, there will be a series of smaller northeast pulses but with longer period. Surf will exceed advisory levels and could approach low end warning levels during the peak of these swells along north and east facing shores.
To summarize...
Breezy to locally windy trade winds are expected over the next few days as strong high pressure builds in north of the state. Generally dry weather is expected through the Saturday with just a few passing showers expected over windward and mauka areas. Shower activity will increase Saturday night and Sunday as the remnants of a front pass across the area. Showers will be most numerous over windward and mauka areas with some passing showers expected over leeward locations at times. A slight decrease in trade winds along with a bit drier weather pattern is expected Monday through Wednesday.
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend filled with aloha.
