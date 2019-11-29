'Emme’s Island Moments’ returns with Willie K. Thanksgiving special

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a five year hiatus, veteran Honolulu broadcaster Emme Tomimbang returns with Emme’s Island Moments in an hour-long Thanksgiving Special: “Willie K. Life On Stage Four,” featuring Grammy nominee and 19-time Na Hoku Award Winner Willie K. The special premieres Thanksgiving evening on November 28th at 8 p.m. on KGMB.
“Despite serious health issues, Willie K. continues to share his music with Hawaii. He is an inspiration to us all about the essence of the human spirit and the power of gratitude,” said Tomimbang. In this show, she follows Willie K. over his two-year cancer journey inspired by her own recent life experience.
“When I first learned of Willie’s health matters two years ago, I was devastated. We’ve known each other and worked together on many projects for over two decades,” Tomimbang explained. “As we celebrate Emme’s Island Moments’ 25th Anniversary, we decided to start off with a timely gesture and pay tribute to an iconic Hawaii entertainer.”
In 2011, Tomimbang cared for her husband, retired justice Jim Burns, who was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer. Some six months into the course of taking care of him, she suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. They became caregivers to each other. Tomimbang subsequently lost her husband of 30 years who died in 2017.
“It’s been a struggle, but I need to do this special for everyone who loves Willie K., including my late husband,” said Tomimbang.
“Today, Willie K’s desire to continue with performing live to audiences at the Blue Note Club while undergoing cancer treatments in Honolulu leaves us in awe. There is something to be said of being thankful for your health journey at whatever stage you are. And this show featuring Willie K is truly a Thanksgiving story about love and cherishing your life moments with family and friends.”
Future airings:
- Monday, December 2 at 7 p.m. on K5
- Wednesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. on KHNL
- Monday, January 6 at 7 p.m. on K5
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.