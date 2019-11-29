Breezy trade winds with more showers over the weekend

A storm passing far north near the Gulf of Alaska will be sending out an elevated north swell towards the islands. Mixed in with the north, is an elevated shorter period northeast swell. The north swell will be spreading down the islands between Saturday and Sunday, peak late Sunday into early Monday, then lower late Monday through Tuesday. The shorter period northeast pulse peaks earlier, on Sunday morning. Then, between Monday and Tuesday, there will be a series of smaller northeast pulses but with longer period. Surf will exceed advisory levels and could approach low end warning levels during the peak of these swells along north and east facing shores.