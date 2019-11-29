Breezy trade winds with more showers over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure will build north of the state during the next couple days, increasing the trade winds to breezy and locally windy levels over the weekend. A fairly dry trade wind pattern will prevail through Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and the stray leeward spillover. A notable increase in shower coverage is expected late Saturday night through Sunday, with rather wet conditions in windward areas and passing showers in leeward locales. The trades will ease slightly but remain moderate to locally breezy next week, with a more typical trade wind shower pattern featuring windward showers and the occasional shower reaching leeward areas.
A storm passing far north near the Gulf of Alaska will be sending out an elevated north swell towards the islands. Mixed in with the north, is an elevated shorter period northeast swell. The north swell will be spreading down the islands between Saturday and Sunday, peak late Sunday into early Monday, then lower late Monday through Tuesday. The shorter period northeast pulse peaks earlier, on Sunday morning. Then, between Monday and Tuesday, there will be a series of smaller northeast pulses but with longer period. Surf will exceed advisory levels and could approach low end warning levels during the peak of these swells along north and east facing shores.
