Black Friday bargain hunters beware, the FBI is warning of online holiday shopping scams

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -As thousands of Hawaii residents start hunting online for Black Friday bargains, the FBI warns that many are unwittingly being targeted by scam artists.
The FBI warns that the schemes this year are pretty elaborate - from phony websites, to gift card rackets to charity scams.
“With so much online shopping it’s a little easier for people to be more careless and not scrutinize the emails and websites," said FBI special agent Jason White.
White said that the FBI gets about a thousand complaints a day about online scams during the holiday season.
He said one of the most common schemes involves unsolicited emails.
Sometimes these emails say you have won a $100 gift or gift certificate and direct you to click on an attached link.
“When you click them, those links can introduce some malware," he said.
“Once in there, they can get your personal information, your credit card information, banking information.”
He said another common scheme involves a phony company urgently demanding payment of an overdue bill using a gift card.
“Those are always a scam. No legitimate organization is going to ask you to go out and buy a gift card and send them the information," said White.
There are also phony charity callers asking for donation using a credit card.
“One person may make the calls and tell you to call back another number to make your donations," he said.
Or, they’ll ask you to pay on their website, which looks identical to a legitimate charity.
But if you look closely the website address, it will end in .com and not .org like real charities are supposed to, White said.
White recommended that buyers avoid any offers that “sound too good to be true.”
“What people can do is to be vigilant. You have got to check your credit card statements, you have got to check with your financial institutions," he said.
