4-year-old dead on Hawaii Island after accidentally being sliced in the neck

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -On Hawaii Island, a 4-year-old girl is dead after being sliced in the neck with a knife.
Sources say the injury was an accident and that it happened while the girl’s family was cooking breakfast at a home in Hawaiian Beaches.
Emergency crews rushed the girl to Hilo Medical Center. Police have since confirmed she died from her injuries.
Detectives are investigating the case. They have launched a manslaughter investigation.
This story may be updated.
