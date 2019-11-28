4-year-old dead on Hawaii Island after accidentally being sliced in the neck

November 27, 2019

BIG ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -On Hawaii Island, a 4-year-old girl is dead after being sliced in the neck with a knife.

Sources say the injury was an accident and that it happened while the girl’s family was cooking breakfast at a home in Hawaiian Beaches.

Emergency crews rushed the girl to Hilo Medical Center. Police have since confirmed she died from her injuries.

Detectives are investigating the case. They have launched a manslaughter investigation.

